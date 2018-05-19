UFC Chile Preliminary Card Live Results

It’s once again fight day here at LowKickMMA, and the talent on display tonight (Saturday, May 19, 2018) will come from in the form of UFC Chile. Headlining the card are Kamaru Usman and Demian Maia, but there’s a whole bunch of great fights also taking place on the preliminary section of the card.

Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz is next in a bantamweight bout. In round 1, Briones is looking for an uppercut. Saenz goes left hook to the body, overhand upstairs and follows it into a shot that’s stuffed. Saenz body kick answered by Briones right hand. Briones starts to have some success with leg kicks but Saenz shoots and pushes Briones into the fence, picks him up bodily and dumps him. Hard elbows. Briones fights to his feet and eats a knee to the bread basket. Saenz again goes hard to the body then overhand upstairs, catching Briones w/ both. Trading leg kicks now. Saenz tries that same combo and this time Briones has a check hook waiting. Saenz is rushing through space with punches and Briones starts to get his timing and counters. In round 2, Briones is picking up where he left off, countering Saenz’s rushes well. Saenz lands a right and just avoids a huge uppercut. Briones runs into a big right that puts him on his butt. Briones clinches momentarily then they go back to exchanging punches. Saenz ducks under a flurry with an easy reactive shot. Briones works up and fights off a back-take. Saenz goes to the body then goes with a right uppercut a moment later that looked like that same body shot at first. Check left hook for Saenz, nice counter right hook for Briones. They trade low kicks, Saenz shoots but gets stuffed. He lands a knee and an elbow in the clinch. They tie up again, knees for Saenz, uppercuts for Briones. In round 3, Briones lands a counter 2-piece then a leg kick. Saenz rushes into the clinch and pulls Briones into a knee. Saenz shoots in and has to fight out of a tight guillotine. Saenz has Briones in a cradle and is completely smothering him. Briones tries rolling under for a kneebar but Saenz blocks it. Wrestling ride for Saenz and right hands now. Saenz is wearing on Briones against the cage, knees him hard a couple times as he works up. He gets another takedown a moment later, gonna ride out the clock. The judges gave the win to Saenz.

Opening the UFC Fight Pass prelims is Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva in a lightweight bout. In round 1, Puelles opens with an inside leg kick. Both men whiff on head kicks. Silva has a head blocked the partially lands an awkward wheel kick. Silva stuffs a single leg that Puelles tried from too far away and punishes him with knees against the cage. Puelles fails on a flying armbar and Silva makes him stand again. Silva steps in with a knee but Puelles catches it and dumps him. Puelles stands over Silva who tries to sit up and get to his feet, fights out of another guillotine. In round 2, Puelles body kick, then lands a left, then another. Silva hits a knee to the body then a leg kick to the back leg of Puelles. They both go high. Puelles body kick, then lands a left, then another. Silva hits a knee to the body then a leg kick to the back leg of Puelles. They both go high. Puelles shoots desperately after that body shot. Silva stuffs it and lands some more g&p before the bell .In round 3, They trade inside leg kicks, then Silva goes high with one. A massive right hand drops Puelles and it looks to be over but Osiris Maia letting it continue. Silva makes him get up, wobbles Puelles again, forces him to the mat and smashes him more before making him stand again. Puelles shoots and gets a kneebar for the win.

Here are the results:

Bantamweight: Frankie Saenz def. Henry Briones via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)



Lightweight: Claudio Puelles def. Felipe Silva via submission (kneebar) at 2:23 of R3