Olympic and UFC Champion Explains Why Crawford Beats Canelo: ‘There’s a Lot of Canelos Out There’

UFC star Henry Cejudo thinks Terence Crawford will have the edge in his high-stakes clash against Canelo Alvarez.

Emanating from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Canelo vs. Crawford is considered by many to be one of the most anticipated boxing bouts of the last decade.

24 hours away from fight night, Canelo is currently sitting as a slight favorite, trending around -165 on sportsbooks, while ‘Bud’ is holding strong as a +130 underdog. Of course, not everyone agrees with those odds, including former two-division UFC titleholder Henry Cejudo.

Breaking down the bout on his Pound-4-Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, ‘Triple C’ said:

“If anybody can pull something off, it is Terence Crawford. You know, watching the countdown on Netflix and watching a little bit of who Canelo brings in because remember, it’s a lot harder to train for Canelo than … to have somebody mimic Terence Crawford than to find somebody to mimic Canelo. “There’s a lot of Canelos out there. There’s not a lot of Terence Crawford’s that could switch both to right lefty and do it like their right is just as powerful as their damn left. And I think that’s somewhere where Terence Crawford is crafting. He’s different.”



Crawford goes into his clash against ‘Canelito’ with a perfect 41-0 record, including 31 of his victories coming inside the distance. His most recent outing came in August when he secured a unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov to capture the WBA and vacant WBO interim light middleweight titles.

‘Bud’ will look to add gold to his collection when he challenges Canelo for his undisputed super middleweight titles on Saturday night.