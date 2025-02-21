UFC Champion Alex Pereira and ‘Physical 100’ Star Kim Kang Min Bodybuilder Feud in Armwrestling Showdown

ByTimothy Wheaton
UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently teamed up with South Korean bodybuilder and influencer Kim Kang Min during his trip to Korea, creating a buzz with their gym collaboration. The two met for a workout session where Kim guided Pereira through various exercises before challenging him to an arm wrestling match.

Kim Kang Min is best known for his appearance on Netflix’s Physical: 100. He was eager to test his strength against the MMA powerhouse. Through a translator, Kim expressed curiosity about whether he could compete with ‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira’s functional strength.

The arm wrestling match, captured in a viral video showed Pereira remaining calm and composed throughout. Ultimately, it was declared a draw. The two maintained a lighthearted camaraderie as they continued their workout and even posed for photos together.

Fans were quick to react to the video. Many noted that fighters like Pereira develop leaner, denser muscles optimized for performance, while bodybuilders prioritize size and symmetry. This episode was one of several highlights from Pereira’s Korean adventure, which served as a well-deserved break after a grueling year of competition. He will next step back into the octagon at UFC 313 booked for March 8 where he will seek to defend his UFC light heavyweight throne against Magomed Ankalaev.

