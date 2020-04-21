UFC Officially Cancels Four Upcoming Events

Spread the word!













The UFC has released a statement confirming the cancellation of four upcoming events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The four events scrapped were set to go down in Nebraska on April 25, Oklahoma City on May 2, Sao Paulo on May 9 and San Diego on May 16. Yesterday evening the promotion released the following statement which confirmed the events had been cancelled and told fans about the refund process, it read.

“Due to current state and county restrictions on public gatherings, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for April 25th in Lincoln has been canceled. Fans who purchased tickets for the event will receive a full refund at original point of purchase. Purchases made via online or phone will be automatically refunded. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.

“Due to current state and county concerns on public gatherings, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for May 2nd in Oklahoma City has been canceled. Fans who purchased tickets for the event will receive a full refund at original point of purchase. Purchases made via online or phone will be automatically refunded. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.

“Due to the closing of Ibirapuera Gymnasium for the installation of a field hospital through September, UFC 250 will not continue as planned in Sao Paulo. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.

“Due to current state and county restrictions on public gatherings, UFC Fight Night originally scheduled for May 16th will not continue as planned in San Diego. UFC looks forward to returning with an event in the near future.”

This is the first time the UFC has cancelled events after previously postponing several events due to the global crisis. Despite the bad news the promotion still appears to be working towards the May 9 return date which was reported last week.

Do you think the UFC will be forced to cancel more shows?