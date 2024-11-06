UFC veteran Bryan Caraway tops insurance fraud ‘Most wanted list’ amid no-Show at pre-Trial over 2021 case

Former UFC bantamweight contender, Bryan Caraway has been named at the top of an insurance fraud ‘most wanted list’ in relation to an alleged case in Washington back in 2021, after the Octagon veteran failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing.

Caraway, who currently boasts a 22-9 professional mixed martial arts record, most recently competed back in 2019, landing a unanimous decision win over Raja Shippen under the Battlefield FC banner, following a pair of losses to end his UFC tenure.

And as per a report from MMA Fighting, Bryan Caraway has been named at the top of a new ‘most wanted list’ in relation to insurance fraud, having failed to appear at a pre-trial conference in Washington amid an alleged case of insurance fraud.

Bryan Caraway named at top of insurance fraud ‘most wanted list’

Caraway, a native of Yakima in Washington state, was first charged after he was alleged to have stolen an all-terrain vehicle from his former girlfriend, ex-UFC bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, before filing an insurance claim in relation to the ATV which was declared fraudulent.

“According to the investigation, Caraway reported the theft of a 2015 Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle from his property in Richland in December 2018,” A 2021 statement from the insurance commission read. “He bought a policy for it from GEICO on Dec. 21 and filed the claim on Dec. 24. He told GEICO that he bought the vehicle and contents, including helmets, a battery charger and spare tire, for $18,500 and provided a title showing his ex-girlfriend gifted it to him in January 2018.”

Ex-UFC fighter Bryan Caraway tops insurance fraud ‘most wanted list’ over 2021 case https://t.co/EOkuga333X — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) November 5, 2024

“The investigation showed evidence that Caraway forged the title and that the vehicle was not in fact stolen but was owned by and in possession of the ex-girlfriend. Caraway withdrew the claim and GEICO referred the case to Kreidler’s CIU (criminal investigation unit) as required by state law.”

A feature of the UFC from 2011 until his departure at the end of 2018, Bryan Caraway has landed notable victories over the likes of Mitch Gagnon, as well as Erik Perez, former title challenger, Eddie Wineland and in his most high-profile win, defeated former undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling in a split decision success.