UFC Edmonton: Brandon Moreno to Face Amir Albazi, Erin Blanchfield Takes on Rose Namajunas

UFC Edmonton will feature Brandon Moreno vs Amir Albazi and Erin Blanchfield vs Rose Namajunas as the two headline fights, as per Dana White.

Finally, it seems as if the Ultimate Fighting Championship is getting back on a consistent road schedule. While we’ve seen many great pay-per-view events across the globe since the post-pandemic surge, many fight nights have continually been held at the UFC APEX.

Now, though, it appears as if we’re going to see that slowly change. The likes of Brandon Moreno and Rose Namajunas are headline attractions and if these bouts hold, Edmonton could be in for one of its most blockbuster events ever.

White confirmed the match-ups during a recent post on social media.

Moreno vs Albazi from Edmonton, Canada!



Tickets on sale September 20th #UFCEdmonton pic.twitter.com/WIUnI1Ssw7 — danawhite (@danawhite) September 3, 2024

Dana White reveals Brandon Moreno and Rose Namajunas returns

“What’s up, Canada? We’re coming back for a fight night at Rogers Place on November 2nd. In the main event, former flyweight champ Brandon Moreno is back and will be taking on Amir Albazi. Moreno is the first Mexican-born world champion, he has the second-most finishes in flyweight history, as well as second-most submissions and significant strikes landed. He faces number three ranked Amir Albazi who is on a six-fight win streak, he’s incredibly well-rounded with four of his last six wins coming by finish.”

In the co-main event, number three ranked Erin Blanchfield is fighting number five ranked former champ Rose Namajunas. Blanchfield is only 25 and one of the brightest contenders in the division. She has an impressive 14-2 record with wins over Jessica Andrade, Taila Santos and Molly McCann. Rose is a former two-time strawweight champ and is one of the most beloved fighters in the sport, and is coming off two back to back main event wins at flyweight over Amanda Ribas and Tracy Cortez.”

Get ready for a fun night, Canada.