UFC Boston Weigh-In Results & Video

UFC Boston goes down from the TD Garden tomorrow night (Fri. October 18, 2019) in Massachusetts. In the main event of the night, former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman jumps up to light heavyweight to take on Dominick Reyes.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez takes on Jeremy Stephens at featherweight after their No Contest in Mexico. The UFC has compiled a great card for their return to bost. Today, the Las Vegas-based promotion held its weigh-ins for the event. Check out the UFC Boston weigh-in results and video below.

UFC Boston Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN2)

Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes (203) vs. Chris Weidman (204)

Dominick Reyes (203) vs. Chris Weidman (204) Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez (145) vs. Jeremy Stephens (145.5)

Yair Rodríguez (145) vs. Jeremy Stephens (145.5) Heavyweight: Greg Hardy (264.5) vs. Ben Sosoli (264)

Greg Hardy (264.5) vs. Ben Sosoli (264) Lightweight: Joe Lauzon (153) vs. Jonathan Pearce (154.5)

Joe Lauzon (153) vs. Jonathan Pearce (154.5) Women’s flyweight: Maycee Barber (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (126)

Maycee Barber (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (126) Middleweight: Deron Winn (188.5) vs. Darren Stewart (185)

Prelims (ESPN2)

Featherweight: Charles Rosa (144) vs. Manny Bermudez (148)

Charles Rosa (144) vs. Manny Bermudez (148) Flyweight: Molly McCann (125) vs. Diana Belbita (125)

Molly McCann (125) vs. Diana Belbita (125) Featherweight: Kyle Bochniak (145) vs. Sean Woodson (144.5)

Kyle Bochniak (145) vs. Sean Woodson (144.5) Bantamweight: Randy Costa (134) vs. Boston Salmon (135.5)

Randy Costa (134) vs. Boston Salmon (135.5) Welterweight: Court McGee (170) vs. Sean Brady (167.5)

Court McGee (170) vs. Sean Brady (167.5) Middleweight: Brendan Allen (185) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)

Brendan Allen (185) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5) Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz (240) vs. Tanner Boser (247.5)

