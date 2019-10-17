UFC Boston Weigh-In Results & Video

UFC Boston goes down from the TD Garden tomorrow night (Fri. October 18, 2019) in Massachusetts. In the main event of the night, former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman jumps up to light heavyweight to take on Dominick Reyes.
In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez takes on Jeremy Stephens at featherweight after their No Contest in Mexico. The UFC has compiled a great card for their return to bost. Today, the Las Vegas-based promotion held its weigh-ins for the event. Check out the UFC Boston weigh-in results and video below.
UFC Boston Weigh-In Results
Main Card (ESPN2)
- Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes (203) vs. Chris Weidman (204)
- Featherweight: Yair Rodríguez (145) vs. Jeremy Stephens (145.5)
- Heavyweight: Greg Hardy (264.5) vs. Ben Sosoli (264)
- Lightweight: Joe Lauzon (153) vs. Jonathan Pearce (154.5)
- Women’s flyweight: Maycee Barber (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (126)
- Middleweight: Deron Winn (188.5) vs. Darren Stewart (185)
Prelims (ESPN2)
- Featherweight: Charles Rosa (144) vs. Manny Bermudez (148)
- Flyweight: Molly McCann (125) vs. Diana Belbita (125)
- Featherweight: Kyle Bochniak (145) vs. Sean Woodson (144.5)
- Bantamweight: Randy Costa (134) vs. Boston Salmon (135.5)
- Welterweight: Court McGee (170) vs. Sean Brady (167.5)
- Middleweight: Brendan Allen (185) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)
- Heavyweight: Daniel Spitz (240) vs. Tanner Boser (247.5)
What do you think about the UFC Boston card?
