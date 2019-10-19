UFC Boston Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream & Video

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Fri. October 18, 2019) UFC Boston took place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

In the main event of the night, Dominick Reyes made quick work of former middleweight king Chris Weidman, knocking him out in less than two minutes. Also, in the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez took home a unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Stephens after an absolute three-round war.

Now that the action has wrapped up, we hear from the night’s winners and losers in the UFC Boston post-fight press conference. Watch the presser with us here at LowKickMMA in the video player below.

