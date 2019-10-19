UFC Boston Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. October 18, 2019) UFC Boston took place from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Boston crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 12,066, hauling in a $1,124,765 gate. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Headlining the preliminary card, Charles Rosa finished Manny Bermudez in the first round with a smooth armbar off his back. Rosa got the verbal submission from Bermudez, and will also take home $50,000 for a Performance Of The Night bonus.

In the co-main event, Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez finally got to settle their bad blood rivalry. The two featherweights went three rounds and put on an absolute war of a fight, but it was the Mexican striker who took home the decision victory when it was all said and done. However, both men will take home an extra $50,000 for a Fight Of The Night bonus.

Finally, in the main event, Dominick Reyes made a big statement when he finished ex-middleweight champion Chris Weidman in under two minutes via knockout. Along with a likely light heavyweight title shot next, Reyes will take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

