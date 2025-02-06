UFC Boss vs. Trump Bashers: Dana White Has Strong Words for WWE’s Batista!

Dana White won’t tolerate any hating on Donald Trump. Especially if it’s coming from some “old” WWE wrestler.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump survived an assassination attempt that saw him bloodied up by a stray bullet and yelling the word “fight” while Secret Service agents attempted to pull him off the stage. It was a pivotal moment in his bid for re-election and one that many believe ultimately swayed undecided voters towards the real estate magnate and 34-time convicted felon.

Despite winning both the electoral college and the popular vote, there are still plenty of American citizens who oppose what Trump is actively doing to “restructure” our government. That includes Dave Batista, a former WWE Superstar best known for playing the role of Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Batista has been very vocal about his disdain for Trump over the years and even participated in a parody skit taking aim at The Apprentice star ahead of election night in November.

White didn’t take kindly to Batista questioning his friend’s masculinity and slammed the outspoken Hollywood star during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“Everybody wants to talk smack,” White said. “Batista, the old wrestler, did this skit on Trump being weak and all this stuff — that I thought was disgusting and gross. Let me tell you what: Batista and anybody else out there, the way that Trump reacted to that assassination attempt, every man hopes that’s the way you would react. You talk about who you want to be President of a country is the way that Trump reacted to that assassination attempt” (h/t MMA Mania).

Dana White lauds Trump’s dedication to religion

White also spoke at length about Trump’s dedication to religion and his belief that God spared his life in July so that he could once again move into the White House and “do the things he’s gonna do” throughout his second term.