UFC Boise Bonuses: Chad Mendes Returns & Takes Extra $50K

Last night (Sat. July 14, 2018) UFC Fight Night 133 took place from the CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

If you missed out on the FS1 preliminary card, you did yourself a disservice. The opening fight on the FS1 prelims saw featherweights Raoni Barcelos and Kurt Holobaugh go to war.

It was a nice back-and-forth slugfest, but Barcelos picked up the third round knockout win. It was a truly amazing fight, and for that, they have been awarded Fight Of The Night honors and a $50,000 bonus.

Niko Price turned a lot of heads on the UFC Boise main card when he knocked out Dana White’s Looking For A Fight alumni Randy Brown cold with hammer fists from the bottom.

Twitter absolutely exploded for the finish, and Price was given a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for his highlight reel knockout.

Finally, former UFC featherweight title challenger Chad “Money” Mendes returned to the Octagon after serving a two year United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension.

He knocked out Myles Jury in the first round, putting the 145-pound division on notice and reminding everyone why he’s one of the best in the world. That statement was rewarded with a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus as well.