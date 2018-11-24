UFC Beijing Results: Jingliang Li Finishes David Zawada

The world leader in mixed martial arts touches down in Beijing China for UFC Fight Night 141. Before the heavyweights go at it there’s a full night of fights.

Another Chinese fighter will take center Octagon next as Jingliang Li takes on David Zawada. The winner of this welterweight scrap could find themselves sitting on the cusp of the top 15.

“The Leech” has won five of his last six fights all in the UFC. He earned a unanimous decision over Daichi Abe at Fight Night 132 this last June.

Zawada is coming off of a loss to Danny Roberts at Fight Night 134 this past July. Prior to that, he was riding a five-fight winning streak.

Round One

The round starts as both fighters take center cage. Li lands a nice left hand and backs Zawada up. Li again moves forward and grapples Zawada. Both fighters look sharp early on. Li clinches the and takes the fight to the cage where the fight stalls. Zawada lands a nice left on the break. The round ends with the fighters swinging.

Round Two

The second round starts with Li taking the center of the Octagon. Some good exchanges from both fighters here in round two. Zawada looks to have had his confidence shaken here in round two. Li moving forward with kicks to the midsection. Zawada laughs it off but he looks hurt. Li looks tired now as the fight slows. 60 seconds left in the round and the fighters clinch briefly. The round ends.

Round Three

Li picks up where he left off in round two. He moves forward with kicks and has Zawada reeling. Li appears to be running away with this fight. Zawada trying his best coming back with a jab but looks to be outmatched in this fight. Li still moving forward and landing a hard one-two on Zawada’s chin. Li lands a sidekick that drops Zawada. Li finishes with strikes.