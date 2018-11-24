UFC Beijing Post-Fight Press Conference

UFC Beijing is in the books from Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China, today (November 24, 2018). Now, it’s time to break down all the action in the post-fight press conference.

In the main event, Francis Ngannou beat Curtis Blaydes in just 44 seconds in the first round in a clash of two of the top stars in the heavyweight division. The former title contender was able to land a big overhand right that rocked Blaydes and finished him with strikes to end the fight.



The co-main saw a brutally lopsided win for former title contender Alistair Overeem, who battered Sergey Pavlovich.



A number of impressive fights and performances highlighted the UFC’s trip to Beijing. Watch the fighters break down their bouts in the UFC post-fight press conference streaming live after the main event: