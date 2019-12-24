UFC Bantamweight Khalid Taha Suspended One-Year For Failed UFC 243 Drug Test

Spread the word!













The UFC’s anti-doping partner, the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), announced today that bantamweight Khalid Taha has accepted a one-year suspension after failing a UFC 243 drug test.

Taha failed the in-competition drug test after his victory over Bruno Silva. The test returned traces of the banned diuretic furosemide. The press release issued out by USADA broke the news. The suspension is retroactive to the date of the pay-per-view (PPV) event, which was October 6. Taha will be eligible to fight again on October 7, 2020.

The suspension issued is the max allowed for first-time offenders such as Taha. Taha actually missed weight for his fight with Silva as well. He won the fight in the third round with a submission by way of an arm-triangle choke. As per USADA’s rules, it is up to the commission, in this case, the Professional Boxing and Combat Sports Board of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, to decide whether or not Taha’s win stands.

What do you think about Taha receiving a one-year suspension? Should his win be overturned?