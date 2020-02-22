UFC Auckland Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC Auckland will go down tonight (Sat. February 22, 2020) from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.
The UFC has compiled a great card for the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s return to Auckland. In the main event of the night, lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will go head-to-head. Light heavyweights Jim Crute and Michael Oleksiejczuk will collide in the co-main event. Also, former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz takes on Yan Xiaonan.
Check out the full UFC Auckland full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the show below.
UFC Auckland Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight: Paul Felder vs Dan Hooker
- Light heavyweight: Jim Crute vs Michael Oleksiejczuk
- Women’s strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Yan Xiaonan
- Heavyweight: Ben Sosoli vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima
- Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs Magomed Mustafaev
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
- Featherweight: Kevin Aguilar vs Zubaira Tukhugov
- Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs Josh Culibao
- Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs Emil Meek
- Welterweight: Callan Potter vs Song Kenan
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs Tyson Nam
- Women’s strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill
- Women’s flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs Shana Dodson
What do you make of the UFC Auckland card? Who are you picking to win?