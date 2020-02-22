UFC Auckland Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













UFC Auckland will go down tonight (Sat. February 22, 2020) from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

The UFC has compiled a great card for the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s return to Auckland. In the main event of the night, lightweights Paul Felder and Dan Hooker will go head-to-head. Light heavyweights Jim Crute and Michael Oleksiejczuk will collide in the co-main event. Also, former UFC women’s strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz takes on Yan Xiaonan.

Check out the full UFC Auckland full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the show below.

UFC Auckland Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Paul Felder vs Dan Hooker

Paul Felder vs Dan Hooker Light heavyweight: Jim Crute vs Michael Oleksiejczuk

Jim Crute vs Michael Oleksiejczuk Women’s strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Yan Xiaonan

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Yan Xiaonan Heavyweight: Ben Sosoli vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima

Ben Sosoli vs Marcos Rogerio De Lima Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs Magomed Mustafaev

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Kevin Aguilar vs Zubaira Tukhugov

Kevin Aguilar vs Zubaira Tukhugov Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs Josh Culibao

Jalin Turner vs Josh Culibao Welterweight : Jake Matthews vs Emil Meek

: Jake Matthews vs Emil Meek Welterweight: Callan Potter vs Song Kenan

Callan Potter vs Song Kenan Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs Tyson Nam

Kai Kara-France vs Tyson Nam Women’s strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Angela Hill Women’s flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs Shana Dodson

What do you make of the UFC Auckland card? Who are you picking to win?