Tonight’s (Sat., November 17, 2018) UFC Fight Night 140 is in the rearview from Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It’s time to break down all the action in the UFC Argentina post-fight press conference.

In the main event, hometown fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio met veteran Neil Magny in a clash of Top 10 welterweights. The hometown favorite came out guns blazing and did not relent. He blasted Magny with endless power strikes and low kicks, hurting the lankier fighter early and often. “Gente Boa” put Magny out of his misery by knocking him out cold with a precise straight right hand.

The co-main saw a brutally lopsided win for former featherweight title contender Ricardo Lamas, who battered Darren Elkins. ‘The Damage’ was a tough opponent as always. Yet he was battered due to Lamas’ endless onslaught.

A number of impressive fights and performances highlighted the UFC’s first trip to Argentina. Watch the fighters break down their bouts in the UFC post-fight press conference streaming live after the main event: