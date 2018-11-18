UFC Argentina Results: Ricardo Lamas Smashes Darren Elkins

The Octagon touches down in South America for Saturday (Nov 17, 2018) night’s UFC Argentina. LowkickMMA has you covered with all the up to the minute results.

UFC Fight Night 140 better known as UFC Argentina offers 12 fights in total to take place at the Luna Park arena in Buenos Aires. This event will be live on Fox Sports 1 if you choose to tune in.

Before Argentina’s own Santiago Ponzinibbio makes his way to the Octagon to fight Neil Magny in the evening’s main event, eight other fighters make the walk to the cage.

The co-main event of the evening has all the making of an instant classic, at least on paper. Perennial top contender’s Ricardo Lamas and Darren Elkins will go to war in this feature featherweight bout.

Lamas (18-7) is just 2-2 in his last four fights. He has dropped his last two in a row, something “The Bully” wants to put to an end. A win over Elkins would be a step in the right direction for this 36-year-old.

As for Elkins (24-6), he lost his last fight to Alexander Volkanovski via decision but just prior “The Damage” had rattled off six straight wins. Lamas will present an interesting challenge for Elkins.

Round One

Lamas throws a head kick to start but Elkins blocks it. Lamas goes for a takedown 30 seconds into the fight. Elkins is back to his feet and eats a hard low leg kick by Lamas. Lamas throws a spinning heel kick that misses the mark. Elkins fires back with a right hand and pressures Lamas against the cage. Lamas reverses position and looks to take Elkins down. The fighters sperate, Lamas again with the head kick attempt. Elkins moves forward with a nice punch-kick combo. Lamas another spinning technique. Elkins closes the distance and slams Lamas to the canvas as the round ends.

Round Two

The fighters engage right away as Elkins lands a right hand. Lamas fires back a leg kick and times a perfect single leg. Elkins gets back to the feet. Elkins throws a head kick. Lamas lands another hard leg kick and goes high but Elkins takes him down in the process. Lamas reverses position and lands some hard hammer fists. Elkins sneaks out the back door and gets to his feet. Lamas lands a hard left hand. Lamas lands another leg kick that buckles Elkins, he can’t walk well. Lamas lands an uppercut then goes back to the leg. Elkins still moving forward with a bad leg and 30 seconds left in the round. The round ends with Elkins a bloody mess.

Round Three

Elkins wastes no time getting after it. Lamas goes back to the leg kick. “The Damage” is definitely wearing his moniker tonight. Elkins landing some shot now as he moves forward. Lamas really digs in for a leg kick and again Elkins buckles from the pain. Lamas lands a nice short elbow as Elkins backs away. Lamas times a double leg and smashes an elbow to Elkins’ face. Lamas postures up to land some ground and pound. Lamas smashes Elkins with hammer fists and punches. The ref stops the fight. Good stoppage.