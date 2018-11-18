UFC Argentina Bonuses: Ponzinibbio Banks An Extra $50k

UFC Fight Night 140 took place from the Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss in Buenos Aires, Argentina last night (Sat. November 17, 2018).

Opening up the FS1 preliminary card was a welterweight contest between Laureano Staropoli and Hector Aldana. The pair went all three rounds, and put on a tremendous contest. Although Staropoli won via unanimous decision, both men performed well enough to receive Fight Of The Night. They’ll each take home an extra $50,000.

Also, UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker made quite the statement with a first-round knockout finish over Khalil Rountree Jr. Walker landed an elbow that slept Routree, and followed up with some punches for the finish. With the spectacular performance, Walker earned a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus.

And finally, in the main event of the night, Santiago Ponzinibbio picked up a huge win. Ponzinibbio knocked out Neil Magny in front of his native Argentinian crowd after a dominant performance. He takes home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus as well.