UFC Apex: Woodley Vs. Burns Bonuses

Earlier tonight (Sat. May 30, 2020) UFC Apex: Woodley vs. Burns took place from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company owned facility hosted a welterweight title eliminator bout between former champion Tyron Woodley and rising contender Gilbert Burns in which Burns got a dominant decision victory. In the co-main event of the event, we saw a heavyweight bout between Blagoy Ivanov and Augusto Sakai. This fight was a close decision that saw Sakai edge out Ivanov. Outside of the main events, there were plenty of great moments over the card, some of which pocketed athletes a bonus.

Fight Of The Night came in a matchup between Tim Elliot and Brandon Royval. Being his debut Royval set out to showcase his ability both on the feet, however, this plan was short-lived as Elliot immediately sought after the takedown to negate his ability in striking. What was a competitive bout ultimately finished with Royval finding an arm triangle submission in the second round.

The First Performance Of The Night went to Mackenzie Dern for her quick kneebar submission of Hannah Cifers only 2:36 into the first round. The submission will go down in history as the first female to get a finish via leg lock in the UFC.

The final Performance Of The Night went to Gilbert Burns for his domination of Tyron Woodley in the main event. Starting fast Burns managed to knock down the former champion quickly controlling him on the round for the remainder of the round. What ensued in the rest of the fight followed trend as Woodley was unable to find an opportunity to get started resulting in him being controlled and pieced apart for the full 25 minutes. The judges scored the bout 50-44, 50-44, 50-45 for the rising contender seemingly putting him in the conversation for a title shot.