UFC Adelaide Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Official

UFC Adelaide weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Adelaide (also known as UFC Fight Night 142) is set to take place on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia.The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 7 p.m. ET.

Junior Dos Santos vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. Tyson Pedro vs. Mauricio Rua in a light heavyweight will co-main event this show.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Mark Hunt vs. Justin Willis in a heavyweight bout, Tony Martin vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout. Also, Suman Mokhtarian vs. Sodiq Yusuff in a featherweight bout, and Paul Craig vs. Jim Crute in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Adelaide on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 10 p.m. ET)

Junior Dos Santos (255) vs. Tai Tuivasa (262)

Tyson Pedro (205) vs. Mauricio Rua (206)

Mark Hunt (264) vs. Justin Willis (263.5)

Tony Martin (170) vs. Jake Matthews (171)

Suman Mokhtarian (145) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (145)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Jim Crute (205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Alexey Kunchenko (170) vs. Yushin Okami (170)

Ben Nguyen (125.5) vs. Wilson Reis (125.5)

Keita Nakamura (171) vs. Salim Touahri (171)

Kai Kara France (126) vs. Elias Garcia (124.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Christos Giagos (155) vs. Mizuto Hirota (156)

Alex Gorgees (156) vs. Damir Ismagulov (155)