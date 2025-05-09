UFC Insider Accuses Alex Pereira of Lying About Being Hacked: ‘It’s Too Convenient’

Daniel Cormier is calling bullsh*t on Alex Pereira’s claim that his X account was hacked.

Earlier this week, ‘Poatan’ sent the MMA fandom into panic mode after a post on his social media indicated that he was strongly considering retirement after experiencing some kind of falling out with the UFC.

Shortly after, Pereira posted a video on Instagram claiming that he had been hacked and that his relationship with Dana White and Co. was copacetic.

Alex Pereira says he was hacked after a tweet about the UFC was posted to his account 👀



"I don't even know what's going on. I have a great relationship with the UFC."

However, not everyone is buying it.

“Pereira is a liar, Pereira did not get hacked,” Cormier insisted during a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen. “Pereira might have tweeted something and then somebody called him was like, ‘Yo, calm down, let’s chill.’ I don’t believe the hacked thing, bro. It’s too convenient. It was too specific. I’m saying it publicly. My thought is … while Hunter was [in Dagestan] to meet Islam, guess who else Rizvan Magomedov manages? Ankalaev! “He also manages Ankalaev! So while [Hunter] is in Dagestan speaking with Islam about the [Ilia Topuria] fight — remember, we still ain’t got a main event for International Fight Week — that’s a short period away, so [Hunter] goes, ‘What about you, Ankalaev, are you available?’ Ankalaev is like, ‘Okay, I could fight.’” “And then [Hunter] goes to Pereira and goes, ‘Alex, are you available?’ And Alex is like, ‘Well, it’s a short time to get ready.’ Right? ‘Okay, Alex, we’re gonna give somebody else this title fight.’ Alex gets mad, goes to the internet, puts that up there, then gets a call going, ‘Hey, man…’ That’s my thought, that’s what happened. So yes, while Hunter was in Dagestan, I think it was a two-for-one call. I think he spoke to Magomed and he spoke to Islam. I don’t know this as fact, but I know this game enough to put that together and feel pretty confidently to say it on ESPN.”

Was Alex Pereira’s cryptic tweet a knee-jerk reaction?

Pereira came up short against Ankalaev at UFC 313, suffering his first loss at light heavyweight and surrendering the 205-pound title in the process.

‘Poatan’ has been linked to an immediate rematch with the Russian ever since, but his “disheartening” post targeting the UFC seemed to indicate that may no longer be the case.

Of course, Pereira was quick to blame his threats of retirement on an unnamed party who supposedly hijacked his social media. Whether there’s any truth to that remains to be seen, but clearly, ‘DC’ isn’t convinced.