UFC’s Alex Pereira Claims He Was Hacked After Cryptic Message on X Creates Concern: ‘I’m Disheartened’

On Wednesday, a cryptic message seemingly shared by Alex Pereira on social media had fight fans holding their breath.

A post on the X account of the former light heavyweight champion stated that he’d “already had thoughts of not fighting anymore” after hearing things that left him “disheartened” with the UFC. No further details were provided, but it was more than enough to cause concern and widespread speculation.

Pereira’s comments immediately instilled panic in UFC fans, but hours later, ‘Poatan’ revealed that his X account had been hacked, ensuring us that the above post was not his doing.

Alex Pereira says he was hacked after a tweet about the UFC was posted to his account 👀



“I don’t even know what’s going on. I have a great relationship with the UFC.” pic.twitter.com/5JARLiwo0Z — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 7, 2025

“I’ve received a ton of messages, getting messages from everyone who saw a post from my Twitter,” Pereira said in Portuguese via a video on Instagram. “I didn’t even know about it, I was hacked. It’s been a while since I’ve posted anything, you guys see. But I was hacked and I’ll resolve it. I don’t even know what’s going on. I have a great relationship with UFC. People like to do bad things. That’s that. Chama.”

Alex Pereira wants his rematch with Ankalaev

Stepping back into the main event spotlight at UFC 313, Pereira suffered his first loss since moving to the light heavyweight division, surrendering the division’s top prize to Magomed Ankalaev after five lackluster rounds of action. Since then, ‘Poatan’ has remained adamant that his next fight be an immediate rematch with Ankalaev, a request the Russian has openly agreed to.