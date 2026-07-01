UFC 329 Takes Hit As Undisclosed Injury Forces Rising Prospect With Less Than Two Weeks To Go
The UFC 329 fight card has suffered a significant setback.
The promotion is set to cap off this year’s International Fight Week with UFC 329 on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly anticipated numbered event will be headlined by the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, who is scheduled to rematch former rival Max Holloway in the main event.
With less than two weeks remaining until the event, UFC 329 has lost one of its scheduled bouts after rising bantamweight prospect Ethyn Ewing was forced to withdraw from his matchup against Farid Basharat due to an undisclosed injury. The news was first reported by the X account Best Fight Picks, which also noted that the UFC is already searching for a short-notice replacement to face Basharat.
Ewing made an immediate impact in his promotional debut last November, scoring a stunning short-notice upset over previously unbeaten Malcolm Wellmaker at UFC 322. The 28-year-old Californian built on that momentum in his sophomore Octagon appearance, stopping the undefeated Rafael Estevam with a knockout at UFC Vegas 115 in April. “The Professor Finesser” currently boasts a 10-2 professional record, with eight of his victories coming by knockout.
Basharat, meanwhile, was last seen in action at UFC Vegas 113 in February, where he edged out Jean Matsumoto via split decision to improve his perfect UFC record to 6-0. “Ferocious” remains undefeated as a professional at 15-0, with notable victories over Chris Gutierrez and Victor Hugo.
UFC 329: Full Fight Card
Here’s the updated UFC 329 fight card following the latest changes to the lineup:
Main Card
- Welterweight – Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2
- Lightweight – Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett
- Bantamweight – Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista
- Flyweight – Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
- Lightweight – King Green vs. Terrance McKinney
Preliminary Card
- Light Heavyweight – Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov
- Heavyweight – Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison
- Bantamweight – Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez
- Featherweight – Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III
- Women’s Flyweight – Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang
- Middleweight – Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida
- Middleweight – Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese
- Flyweight – Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden
- Bantamweight – Farid Basharat vs. TBA