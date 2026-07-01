UFC 329 Takes Hit As Undisclosed Injury Forces Rising Prospect With Less Than Two Weeks To Go

The UFC 329 fight card has suffered a significant setback.

The promotion is set to cap off this year’s International Fight Week with UFC 329 on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly anticipated numbered event will be headlined by the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, who is scheduled to rematch former rival Max Holloway in the main event.

With less than two weeks remaining until the event, UFC 329 has lost one of its scheduled bouts after rising bantamweight prospect Ethyn Ewing was forced to withdraw from his matchup against Farid Basharat due to an undisclosed injury. The news was first reported by the X account Best Fight Picks, which also noted that the UFC is already searching for a short-notice replacement to face Basharat.

UFC is currently looking for a replacement to face Farid https://t.co/0py56JDxwx — Dan (@BestFightPicks) June 29, 2026

Ewing made an immediate impact in his promotional debut last November, scoring a stunning short-notice upset over previously unbeaten Malcolm Wellmaker at UFC 322. The 28-year-old Californian built on that momentum in his sophomore Octagon appearance, stopping the undefeated Rafael Estevam with a knockout at UFC Vegas 115 in April. “The Professor Finesser” currently boasts a 10-2 professional record, with eight of his victories coming by knockout.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 04: (R-L) Ethyn Ewing kicks Rafael Estevam of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Meta APEX on April 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Basharat, meanwhile, was last seen in action at UFC Vegas 113 in February, where he edged out Jean Matsumoto via split decision to improve his perfect UFC record to 6-0. “Ferocious” remains undefeated as a professional at 15-0, with notable victories over Chris Gutierrez and Victor Hugo.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Farid Basharat of Afghanistan reacts to the end of the round in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on October 04, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC 329: Full Fight Card

Here’s the updated UFC 329 fight card following the latest changes to the lineup:

Main Card

Welterweight – Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

– Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Lightweight – Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

– Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett Bantamweight – Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

– Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista Flyweight – Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

– Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh Lightweight – King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

Preliminary Card