UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland – Early Prelim Results and Highlights

MMA returns to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for a loaded UFC 328 card, headlined by a middleweight title clash between reigning champion Khamzat Chimaev and ex-titleholder Sean Strickland.

After securing a decisive decision victory over Dricus du Plessis in August to claim the 185-pound crown, Chimaev puts his gold on the line against Strickland in one of the most anticipated main events of 2026. ‘Tarzan’ scored his spot as Chimaev’s first challenger via a sensational third-round knockout of Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez in February.

Also on tap at UFC 328 is Joshua Van’s first defense of the flyweight world championship. Hoping to end his reign early is Tatsuro Taira, who walks into the contest coming off a dominant victory over Brandon Moreno late last year.

Rounding out the top card will be a potential heavyweight title eliminator as the surging Waldo Cortes-Acosta squares off with perennial contender Alexander Volkov.

But first, we’ve got four big early prelim bouts to work through, including a showdown between streaking standout Pat Sabatini and French knockout artist William Gomis.

UFC 328 Early Prelim Results and Highlights