UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan in Las Vegas on Saturday, 6th December 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan

UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan Date : Sat, December 6th, 2025

: Sat, December 6th, 2025 Location : T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.

UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan Full Fight Card

Main Card

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan: Bantamweight Main Event Title Fight

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van: Flyweight Title Fight

Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira: Flyweight

Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott: Bantamweight

Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov: Light Heavyweight

Prelims

Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres: Lightweight

Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan: Lightweight

Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva: Women’s Flyweight

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farés Ziam: Lightweight

Early Prelims

Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira: Middleweight

Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner: Lightweight

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan: Light Heavyweight

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli: Middleweight

Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos: Featherweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan Tale of the Tape

Name: Merab Dvalishvili Petr Yan Country: Georgia Russia Age: 34 32 Height: 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m) 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight: 135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb) 135 lb (61 kg; 9.6 st) Reach: 68 in (173 cm) 67 in (170 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan takes place on Saturday, the 6th of December 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan Fight Promo

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan at the T-Mobile Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 323 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan

The next event after UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan is UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Kape on 14th December 2025 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.