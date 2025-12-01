UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan: Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan in Las Vegas on Saturday, 6th December 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan
- Date: Sat, December 6th, 2025
- Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV
- Broadcast: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.
UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan: Bantamweight Main Event Title Fight
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van: Flyweight Title Fight
- Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira: Flyweight
- Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott: Bantamweight
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov: Light Heavyweight
Prelims
- Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres: Lightweight
- Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan: Lightweight
- Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva: Women’s Flyweight
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farés Ziam: Lightweight
Early Prelims
- Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira: Middleweight
- Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner: Lightweight
- Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan: Light Heavyweight
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli: Middleweight
- Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos: Featherweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change
UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Petr Yan
|Country:
|Georgia
|Russia
|Age:
|34
|32
|Height:
|5 ft 6 in (1.68 m)
|5 ft 7 in (170 cm)
|Weight:
|135 lb (61 kg; 9 st 9 lb)
|135 lb (61 kg; 9.6 st)
|Reach:
|68 in (173 cm)
|67 in (170 cm)
Start date and time
UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan takes place on Saturday, the 6th of December 2025, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.
UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan Fight Promo
Tickets
If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan at the T-Mobile Arena, tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 323 on TNT Sports.
What is Next after UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan
The next event after UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan is UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Kape on 14th December 2025 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.