UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington – Live Streams, Start Times, Full Fight Card

Coming as the final fight card of the year for the UFC, tonight’s flagship event at UFC 296 features a championship doubleheader, as well as a host of former champions and former title challengers littered amongst a action-packed event.

Taking main event status at UFC 296; the promotion’s final event of 2023, an undisputed welterweight title fight featuring defending champion, Leon Edwards, and former interim gold holder, Colby Covington.

In the night’s co-main event, a flyweight championship rematch between returning Brazilian favroite, Alexandre Pantoja, and division contender, Brandon Royval takes place. Back in August 2021, in their initial showdown, Pantoja landed an impressive win over Royval, submitting the emerging challenger with a second round rear-naked choke win.

Also on the main card, former two-time welterweight championship chaser, Stephen Thompson returns for the first time in a year – taking on unbeaten finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov in a pivotal welterweight showdown.

Also making his return to the Octagon for the first time in a year, Liverpool lightweight force, Paddy Pimblett looks to keep his promotional perfect run intact as he takes on former interim division gold holder, Tony Ferguson on the main card.

On the preliminary card, former bantamweight title challenger, Irene Aldana makes her first walk since she dropped a UFC 289 title fight defeat to Amanda Nunes, while former undisputed bantamweight best, Cody Garbrandt takes on Brian Kelleher in his return to action at UFC 296.

UFC 296 Start Times:

Tonight’s action reverts to a usual late-night start time for the United States and North American fans, with the early preliminary card available to watch from 6:30 PM ET. The late preliminary card section – which contains four fights currently, kicks off at 8 pm ET. And then finally, a stacked main card can be watched at 10 PM ET.

UFC 296 Live Streams:

UFC 296’s early preliminary section can be viewed on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, with the later preliminary action available on ESPN2 and EPSN+ in the United States – while UK and Ireland viewers can watch the action on TNT Sports. Tonight’s main card kicks off on PPV and ESPN+ PPV in North America, while UK and Irish fans can take in the action via TNT Sports Box Office.

UFC 296 Full Card:

Main Card –

Welterweight: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Royval

Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell

Preliminary Card –

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby

Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher

Flyweight: Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski

Early Preliminary Card –

Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden

Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida

Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev