Fans have been sent into spirals this Sunday morning across social media, as multiple users brought to light a series of leaks on the official UFC Fight Pass webpage, which appears to show a UFC 296 pay-per-view event on December – featuring a headliner between former champion, Conor McGregor, and Michael Chandler.

Sidelined through a fractured left tibia and fibula since July 2021, former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor has targeted a return to the Octagon as soon as December of this year, in the form of a welterweight fight with The Ultimate Fighter 31 rival, Chandler.

However, the Dubliner, at the time of publication, has yet to submit any drug test samples to anti-doping agency, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), amid rumors that the UFC will actually grant him an exemption similar to former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar back in 2016, to expedite a return to the Octagon before the close of the year.

Last week, the recently-turned 35-year-old claimed that a December return was likely impossible, urging Endeavor CEO, Ari Emanuel to lobby the Nevada State Athletic Commission in order for him to make a return that month.

And just the following day, the Crumlin striker then seemed hopeful of making a return against Chandler in December, claiming that a date in the final month of the year was now “back on the table”.

UFC leak apparently confirms UFC 296 fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

This morning across social media, fans have been sent into raptures after an apparent leak on the official UFC Fight Pass webpage, which details an image of a countdown timer for UFC 296 on December 16. – with the card titled UFC 296: Chandler vs. McGregor.

While the promotion have yet to address the the apparent link online, earlier this year, the T-Mobile Arena projected a digital image of a UFC 285 event which leaked a vacant heavyweight title headliner between Jon Jones, and former interim champion, Cyril Gane, which later came to fruition for the March event.

Do you expect Conor McGregor to fight Michael Chandler in December at UFC 296?