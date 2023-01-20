UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill – Best Bets

This weekend the UFC returns to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a card stacked from top to bottom with local talent.

A light heavyweight clash for the vacant title sits at the top of the card, whilst Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo’s historic 4th title fight will go down in the co-main event.

Join us below as we pick out our top 3 bets from the main card of UFC 283!

Glover Teixeira ML

This bet is a simple one. We are backing Glover Teixeira to avoid being KO’d early, and using his superior wrestling to dominate, and potentially finish Jamahal Hill.

The worry is that Teixeira is now 43 years old, and Hill hit’s extremely hard. However, an aged Thiago Santos was able to get Hill to the ground multiple times in their recent fight, which bodes extremely well for Teixeira. The Brazilian is arguably the best wrestler in the top 15, and made light work of some high-level opponents from top control, including Anthony Smith and Jan Blachowicz.

With Glover currently priced at +110 on Betway, we’ll back the old dog to pull off one more big win and reclaim his title.

The first faceoff of Fight Week!@GloverTeixeira and @JamahalH fight for the light heavyweight throne on Saturday night 🏆



🎟 #UFC283 tickets on sale: https://t.co/bJBGVm0j6V pic.twitter.com/f4S8vhzdIu — UFC (@ufc) January 17, 2023

Brandon Moreno ML

In the co-main event, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will face off for the 4th time.

We are backing Moreno in this one, primarily due to the fact that he is entering the prime of his career, whilst Figueiredo appears to be entering the twilight of his own. Moreno appears to be actively improving from fight to fight, whilst Figueiredo often tends to rely on his natural power.

Betway have Brandon Moreno’s ML priced at -125.

Liver kick helped claim interim gold 🏆@TheAssassinBaby fights to unify the flyweight title Saturday night!



[ #UFC283 | Live on ESPN+ PPV – https://t.co/zOypFUHuuX ] pic.twitter.com/5s70lK6zHP — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2023

Gilbert Burns by Dec

Our final bet will be to take former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns to win against Neil Magny via decision.

Neil Magny is an excellent welterweight, more than capable of fending off any fighters outside the top 10. However, against the utmost elite of the division, he tends to struggle. Shavkat Rakhmonov, Michael Chiesa, and Santiago Ponzinibbio (in his prime) all overcame ‘The Haitian Sensation.’

Unfortunately for Magny, everything indicates that this fight with Burns will follow this pattern. However, Magny has looked impressive as of late, so we will back him to take the fight to the scorecards, although Burns will likely come out on top with a unanimous decision victory.

Gilbert Burns to win by decision is priced at +200 on Betway.