UFC 276 promises to be an all-time great event, packed with some of the greatest talents to have ever set foot in the UFC octagon.

Join LowKick MMA as we breakdown three of our best bets for this incredible event:

Robbie Lawler ML

Former UFC welterweight champion ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler is set to take on Bryan Barberena in the second fight on the main card. Lawler is a true veteran of the game and has competed against some of the best to ever do it.

As of late, he has struggled to compete with some of the more wrestling-heavy approaches of the welterweight elite. However, the only way Bryan Barberena knows how to fight is to brawl. This happens to be exactly the type of fight Lawler thrives in, and his veteran expertise will see him weather the storm and come out on top.

We will take Robbie Lawler’s ML, priced at 1.90 on Betway.

Jim Miller by KO or Sub

A true veteran vs. veteran matchup takes place on the preliminary card of UFC 276, as Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone faces off against Jim Miller. Cerrone has not won a fight in his last seven UFC appearances and was finished in four of them.

Despite Miller clearly being in the twilight of his career, he is still picking up wins inside the UFC. He is currently on a two fight winning streak, having knocked out both Nikolas Motta and Erick Gonzalez. In fact, Miller has finished the last 6 opponents he has been victorious over.

The fact that Cerrone’s durability appears to be now near nonexistent, and Miller has retained his finishing abilities, make’s ‘A-10’ by KO/Sub a solid bet for UFC 276. This line can be found at 2.10 on Betway.

Andre Muniz by KO or Sub

The UFC 276 featured early prelim of the night has top 15 ranked middleweights Andre Muniz and Uriah Hall facing off. Muniz is a lethal submission specialist, having finished Eryk Anders and Jacare Souza via armbar in his past two UFC performances. He also holds submission victories over Bartosz Fabiński and Taylor Johnson.

Uriah Hall is a solid striker but has been plagued with inconsistency throughout his UFC career. He is often hesitant early on, allowing his opponents to capitalize in the first round or two.

Muniz has shown an ability to catch his opponents out early, which will serve him well against Hall. Whilst a submission is the most likely result, Muniz to win inside the distance is priced at an almost identical line. We will take Andre Muniz to win by KO/Sub, which is priced at 1.57 on Betway.