Check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC 266 which will feature two title fights and the eagerly anticipated return of an MMA legend.
- MAIN CARD
- Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Brian Ortega (144)
- Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Lauren Murphy (125)
- Nick Diaz (185.5) vs. Robbie Lawler (184)
- Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257)
- Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)
PRELIMS
- Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135.5)
- Nasrat Haqparast (154.5) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)
- Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Chris Daukaus (231)
- Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (125)
EARLY PRELIMS
- Uros Medic (156) vs. Jalin Turner (156)
- Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Nick Maximov (185.5)
- Martin Sano (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)
- Omar Morales (145.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145.5)