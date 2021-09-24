Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC 266 which will feature two title fights and the eagerly anticipated return of an MMA legend.

  • MAIN CARD
  • Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Brian Ortega (144)
  • Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Lauren Murphy (125)
  • Nick Diaz (185.5) vs. Robbie Lawler (184)
  • Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257)
  • Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)

PRELIMS

  • Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135.5)
  • Nasrat Haqparast (154.5) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)
  • Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Chris Daukaus (231)
  • Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (125)

EARLY PRELIMS

  • Uros Medic (156) vs. Jalin Turner (156)
  • Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Nick Maximov (185.5)
  • Martin Sano (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)
  • Omar Morales (145.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145.5)
Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.