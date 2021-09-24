Check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC 266 which will feature two title fights and the eagerly anticipated return of an MMA legend.

MAIN CARD



Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Brian Ortega (144)

Valentina Shevchenko (124) vs. Lauren Murphy (125)

Nick Diaz (185.5) vs. Robbie Lawler (184)

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (257)

Jessica Andrade (126) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (126)

PRELIMS

Marlon Moraes (135.5) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135.5)

Nasrat Haqparast (154.5) vs. Dan Hooker (155.5)

Shamil Abdurakhimov (258) vs. Chris Daukaus (231)

Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (125)

EARLY PRELIMS

Uros Medic (156) vs. Jalin Turner (156)

Cody Brundage (185.5) vs. Nick Maximov (185.5)

Martin Sano (170) vs. Matthew Semelsberger (170.5)

Omar Morales (145.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145.5)