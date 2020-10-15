Odds have been released for the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling at UFC 256.

It was recently revealed by UFC president Dana White that the fight would finally take place at the December 12 pay-per-view event and would serve as the co-main event.

And unsurprisingly, the champion in Yan is the betting favorite. However, Sterling is only a slight betting underdog. As per BetOnline.ag, Yan is a -130 favorite while Sterling is a +110 underdog.

That means you would have to bet $130 to make a profit of $100 on Yan while a $100 stake on Sterling would net you $110 in profit. Although it’s completely natural for Yan to be the favorite given that he just defeated Jose Aldo to become the bantamweight champion and is 7-0 in the UFC, Sterling is certainly getting his respect with these odds.

“Funk Master” has won his last five fights in a row and seven in his last eight overall with his most recent victory being an impressive submission win over Cory Sandhagen in June. For context, Aldo was a +205 underdog when he was scheduled to face Yan.

However, these are only the early odds so expect some big line changes as UFC 256 edges near.

What do you think of these odds?