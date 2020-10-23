At UFC 254 the lightweight title is on the line as Khabib Nurmagomedov attempts to defend his title against the interim champion Justin Gaethje.

The fighters will be approaching the scales shortly to make weight in order to quality for their bouts this Saturday.

OFFICIAL: Khabib & Gaethje make championship weight for #UFC254



[ Oct 24 – Main Card at 2pmET: https://t.co/J0b14mXFgS ] pic.twitter.com/aIdwU1Z5H6 — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2020

Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (155)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Jared Cannonier (185)

Alexander Volkov (265) vs. Walt Harris (254)

Jacob Malkoun (186) vs. Phil Hawes (186)

Lauren Murphy (126) vs. Liliya Shakirova (126)

Magomed Ankalaev (205.5) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5)

Preliminary Card

Stefan Struve (265) vs. Tai Tuivasa (265)

Nathaniel Wood (140) vs. Casey Kenney (140)

Alex Oliveira (173) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Jung Da Un (206) vs. Sam Alvey (206)

Liana Jojua (126) vs. Miranda Maverick (126)

Joel Alvarez (159.5) vs. Alexander Yakovlev (155.5)

Backup Fighter

Michael Chandler (155)

Sergey Morozov (139.5)

Isi Fitikefu (203.5)