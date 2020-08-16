Earlier tonight (Sat. August 15, 2020) UFC 252 took place from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The facility played host to the trilogy between two heavyweight greats, the champion Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier. Stipe came away with a decision win after a five-round war between the pair strengthening his claim as the greatest heavyweight of all time. In the Co-Main event, rising prospect Sean O’Malley faced off against Marlon Vera in a fight that saw Vera finish O’Malley via ground and pound in the first round. Outside of these two fights, there were many impressive performances worthy of bonuses.

Fight of the Night came in the first fight of the evening between two debuting fighters Kai Kamaka and Tony Kelley. The two shared a three-round war that ended with Kai Kamaka winning a unanimous decision 29/28. The two exchanged on the feet very evenly before Kamaka showcased his superior grappling ability taking him down and controlling him edge out the close rounds.

The First Performance of the Night bonus came on the preliminary card in a bout between Virna Jandiroba and Felice Herrig. Jandiroba showcased her high caliber grappling ability taking Herrig down and quickly finding an armbar submission to win the fight.

The final Performance of the Night came in the second fight on the main card between Herbert Burns and Daniel Pineda. Going into this fight Burns missed weight forcing him to hand over some of his purse to Pineda. The narrative was that on the ground Burns would have an advantage, however, Pineda proved this not be the case, taking Burns to the ground and dominating his for the first round. In the second round he wasted no time doing the same, soon after putting him in a crucifix position and TKO’ing him with elbows.