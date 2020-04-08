UFC 250 Arena To Serve As Field Hospital Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Spread the word!













It’s looking increasingly likely that UFC 250 won’t go ahead in Brazil next month.

The event is currently set to take place May 9 in Sao Paulo’s Ibirapuera gymnasium with a bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo set to headline the show. A women’s featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer was also announced for the card.

But as the ongoing COVID-19 situation continues to affect the world, including Brazil where there are over 13,700 cases and over 650 deaths as of Tuesday, it appears the event will likely be relocated elsewhere.

That is more so the case following the news that the Ibirapuera gymnasium will now be used as a field hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus (via MMA Fighting).

In addition, the sports complex is not expected to be available for events until September later this year. However, that could change depending on how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks and months.

UFC president Dana White has been resolute in his plans to resume the fight schedule starting April 18 with UFC 249 which is expected to take place on tribal land in California. The UFC head honcho has also seemingly acquired a private island to host events for international fighters.

Perhaps UFC 250 will be the first card to take place on this island.

Where do you think UFC 250 will take place, if it does at all?