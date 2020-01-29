UFC 248 Poster Officially Released Featuring Adesanya, Romero

Spread the word!













The UFC 248 poster has officially been released ahead of the pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7.

In the main event of the night, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will put his title up for grabs against Yoel Romero. Adesanya comes off of a second-round knockout victory over Robert Whittaker, while Romero comes off a controversial decision loss to Paulo Costa. Costa was initially expected to face Adesanya for the title, however, the Brazilian suffered an injury, opening up the door for “The Soldier Of God.”

The co-main event will see women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defend her title against former division queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Both title fights are featured on the recently released poster, which you can check out below, along with the card thus far.

UFC 248

Middleweight: (C) Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero

Women's strawweight: (C) Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk

Middleweight: TBD vs. Jared Cannonier

Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Li Jingliang

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Saparbek Safarov

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Max Griffin

Women's strawweight: Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

Bantamweight: Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

