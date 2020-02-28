UFC 248: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero…

Spread the word!













Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faces off against Yoel Romero at UFC 248. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 7.

Adesanya will enter his first title defence against Romero the considerable favourite and can be found at odds of -225. Whilst anyone fancying the Cuban middleweight can find him at the pretty big price of +225.

The New Zealander Adesanya captured his 185lb title by beating Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia late last year. ‘The Last Stylebender’ dominated the fight from the opening bell and closed the show with a highlight-reel knockout in round two. In the process he extended his perfect record to 18-0, seven of which have come inside the UFC octagon.

During his ride to the top of the middleweight division Adesanya has been pretty much perfect. Big name wins over Brad Tavares, Derek Brunson and Anderson Silva paved his route to an interim title shot. He then partook in the 2019 fight of the year with Kelvin Gastelum. Both men had their moments, but it was Adesanya who came out strong in the fifth and stamped his authority on the all-time great fight. He took home a unanimous decision win and earned his shot at long-time champion Whittaker.

Romero enters this title fight on the back of a two-fight losing streak. The 42-year-old last his last bout against top contender Paulo Costa. Both men went back-and-forth for three hard rounds at UFC 241 in August 2019. The fight of the night eventually went in favour of Costa who picked up the extremely close split decision victory. The win should have established him as the next in line for Adesnaya, however an injury has forced him out of the title picture for the time being, giving Romero another shot at UFC gold.

In his previous fight Romero rematched Whittaker, who he previously lost against at UFC 213. The fight was meant to be for the title however Romero missed weight meaning his shot at the title was taken away. Nonetheless the two 185lb standouts went to war over five rounds. The Cuban Olympian seriously hurt his opponent on multiple occasions. However, when it came to the judge’s scorecards, he again lost out by the narrowest of margins. The New Zealander was awarded the split decision victory in somewhat controversial circumstances.

Although on a losing streak Romero is still right at the top of game. No matter what the oddsmakers say this will not be and easy fight for Adesanya who deserves credit for taking on the toughest and scariest opponent available.