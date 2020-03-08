Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. March 7, 2020) UFC 248 took place from the T-Mobile arena Las Vegas, Nevada.

The gate for the event was $2.75 million with 15,077 people in attendance to witness Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight title for the first time against #3 ranked contender Yoel Romero. While the main event may not have been an exciting one there were plenty more moments on the card worthy of bonuses.

Fight of the night came in the Co-Main event of the evening in which Weili Zhang successfully defended her Strawweight title in a gruelling 5 round war against former champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk. The two engaged in a stand-up battle that saw both fighters showcasing their durability as neither tried to back down, both pressing the action supplying the fans with potentially the greatest women’s MMA fight of all time. Ultimately the champ retained her titled edging out Joanna in a split decision victory.

“Suga” Sean O’Malley received a $50,000 performance of the night bonus for his TKO finish of Jose Quinonez in the first round of their bout. Going into the contest there was a lot of questions about how O’Malley would perform coming off his two-year layoff however, those questions were answered with O’Malley providing a flawless victory to welcome himself back to the octagon.

The final $50,000 performance of the Night bonus went to Beneil Dariush for his knockout victory over Drakkar Klose. The fight began with Dariush securing Klose’s back dominating the first round threating submissions. What we then saw in the second round was the two exchange on the feet. As the round went on it seemed as though Klose was getting the better of Dariush on the feet even stunning him. Dariush was able to keep composure and press the action landing the finishing blow on Klose shortly after.