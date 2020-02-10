UFC 247 Reebok Payouts: Jones & Shevchenko Lead The Way

Spread the word!













The UFC 247 Reebok payouts are out from this past weekend’s (Sat. February 8, 2020) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko lead the way with $40,000 each. Title challengers Dominick Reyes and Katlyn Chookagian came up second with $30,000 each. Both the champions were successful in retaining their titles. However, Reyes was believed by many to have been robbed of the decision victory by the Texas judges.

With that being said, check out the full UFC 247 Reebok payouts below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC 247 Reebok Payouts

Jon Jones: $40,000

def. Dominick Reyes: $30,000

Valentina Shevchenko: $40,000

def. Katlyn Chookagian: $30,000

Justin Tafa: $3,500

def. Juan Adams: $4,000

Dan Ige: $5,000

def. Mirsad Bektic: $5,000

Derrick Lewis: $15,000

def. Ilir Latifi: $10,000

Trevin Giles: $4,000

def. James Krause: $10,000

Khaos Williams: $3,500

def. Alex Morono: $5,000

Lauren Murphy: $5,000

def. Andrea Lee: $4,000

Mario Bautista: $3,500

def. Miles Johns: $3,500

Journey Newson: $3,500

def. Domingo Pilarte: $3,500

Andre Ewell: $4,000

def. Jonathan Martinez: $4,000

Youssef Zalal: $3,500

def. Austin Lingo: $3,500

What do you think about the UFC 247 Reebok payouts?