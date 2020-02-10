UFC 247 Reebok Payouts: Jones & Shevchenko Lead The Way

The UFC 247 Reebok payouts are out from this past weekend’s (Sat. February 8, 2020) pay-per-view (PPV) event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko lead the way with $40,000 each. Title challengers Dominick Reyes and Katlyn Chookagian came up second with $30,000 each. Both the champions were successful in retaining their titles. However, Reyes was believed by many to have been robbed of the decision victory by the Texas judges.
With that being said, check out the full UFC 247 Reebok payouts below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.
UFC 247 Reebok Payouts
- Jon Jones: $40,000
def. Dominick Reyes: $30,000
- Valentina Shevchenko: $40,000
def. Katlyn Chookagian: $30,000
- Justin Tafa: $3,500
def. Juan Adams: $4,000
- Dan Ige: $5,000
def. Mirsad Bektic: $5,000
- Derrick Lewis: $15,000
def. Ilir Latifi: $10,000
- Trevin Giles: $4,000
def. James Krause: $10,000
- Khaos Williams: $3,500
def. Alex Morono: $5,000
- Lauren Murphy: $5,000
def. Andrea Lee: $4,000
- Mario Bautista: $3,500
def. Miles Johns: $3,500
- Journey Newson: $3,500
def. Domingo Pilarte: $3,500
- Andre Ewell: $4,000
def. Jonathan Martinez: $4,000
- Youssef Zalal: $3,500
def. Austin Lingo: $3,500
What do you think about the UFC 247 Reebok payouts?