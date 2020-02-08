UFC 247 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. February 8, 2020) UFC 247 goes down from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on pay-per-view (PPV).
In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line against undefeated knockout artist Dominick Reyes. Also, in the co-main event of the night, Valentina Shevchenko makes another defense of her women’s flyweight championship. She’ll put her title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian. The card will also feature Houston native Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis, who opens the PPV card against Ilir Latifi.
Check out the UFC 247 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the PPV event below.
UFC 247 Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET,)
- Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes
- Women’s flyweight: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Heavyweight: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Featherweight: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. James Krause
- Welterweight: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
- Women’s flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
- Bantamweight: Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte
- Bantamweight: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal
