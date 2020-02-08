UFC 247 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. February 8, 2020) UFC 247 goes down from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on pay-per-view (PPV).

In the main event of the night, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his title on the line against undefeated knockout artist Dominick Reyes. Also, in the co-main event of the night, Valentina Shevchenko makes another defense of her women’s flyweight championship. She’ll put her title on the line against Katlyn Chookagian. The card will also feature Houston native Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis, who opens the PPV card against Ilir Latifi.

Check out the UFC 247 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the PPV event below.

UFC 247 Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET,)

Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. James Krause

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

What do you think about the UFC 247 full fight card? Who are you picking in the main event?