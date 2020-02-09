UFC 247 Bonuses, Attendance & Gate

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. February 8, 2020) UFC 247 took place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The Houston crowd turned out for the event with an attendance number of 17,401, hauling in a new Toyota Center record gate of $3,549,418. There were also some well-deserved post-fight bonuses handed out.

Kicking off the UFC 247 prelims on ESPN, Mario Bautista picked up a big win in the second round of his bantamweight bout with Miles Johns, putting Johns away with a flying knee and punches. He’ll take home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus for his performance. Also, in the very next fight, welterweight Khaos Williams only needed 27 seconds to take out Alex Morono after a tremendous blitz. He’ll also receive a Performance Of The Night bonus of $50,000.

Finally, taking home Fight Of The Night honors, in which both men will earn an extra $50,000, was the ESPN preliminary headliner between middleweights Trevin Giles and James Krause. Krause took the fight on 24 hours’ notice after Giles’ initial opponent pulled due to medical concerns. Giles and Krause put on a tremendous contest, but it was Giles who had his hand raised via split decision.

What do you think about the UFC 247 bonuses that were handed out?