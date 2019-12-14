UFC 246 Poster Officially Drops, Featuring McGregor & Cowboy (Photo)

The UFC 246 poster has officially dropped, featuring main eventers Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.
It was released via the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s UFC Asia Twitter page. You can check out the poster below. UFC 246 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, at welterweight, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor takes on Cerrone.
McGregor is coming off a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of last year. Should McGregor emerge victorious, he’ll likely receive a rematch with the Russian for the lightweight title. However, he’ll have to get past Cerrone, one of the toughest veterans the MMA game has ever seen.
UFC 246 Poster
Check out the updated UFC 246 card here below:
- Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
- Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
- Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
- Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober
- Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
- Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
- Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
- Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
- Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich
- Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
What do you think about the UFC 246 poster? Who are you picking between McGregor and Cerrone?
