UFC 246 Poster Officially Drops, Featuring McGregor & Cowboy (Photo)

The UFC 246 poster has officially dropped, featuring main eventers Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

It was released via the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s UFC Asia Twitter page. You can check out the poster below. UFC 246 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, at welterweight, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor takes on Cerrone.

McGregor is coming off a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of last year. Should McGregor emerge victorious, he’ll likely receive a rematch with the Russian for the lightweight title. However, he’ll have to get past Cerrone, one of the toughest veterans the MMA game has ever seen.

UFC 246 Poster

Check out the updated UFC 246 card here below:

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

What do you think about the UFC 246 poster? Who are you picking between McGregor and Cerrone?