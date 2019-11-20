UFC 245 Gets Phenomenal Promo (Video)

UFC 245 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14, 2019.
The card will feature three huge title fights. In the main event of the night, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his title up for grabs against Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Max Holloway defends his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski. Also, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her strap against former foe Germaine de Randamie.
Ahead of the stacked event, the UFC has released a phenomenal video promo to get fans hyped up for the card. You can check it out here in the video player below.
UFC 245
Main Card:
- Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington
- Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski
- Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo
- Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber
Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry
- Women’s bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana
- Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders
Early Prelims:
- Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur
- Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France
- Women’s flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo
- Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota
What did you think about the UFC 245 promo video?
