UFC 245 Gets Phenomenal Promo (Video)

UFC 245 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14, 2019.

The card will feature three huge title fights. In the main event of the night, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman puts his title up for grabs against Colby Covington. In the co-main event, Max Holloway defends his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski. Also, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her strap against former foe Germaine de Randamie.

Ahead of the stacked event, the UFC has released a phenomenal video promo to get fans hyped up for the card. You can check it out here in the video player below.

UFC 245

Main Card:

Welterweight: (C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

(C) Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski

(C) Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski Women’s bantamweight: (C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie

(C) Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes vs. Jose Aldo Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Urijah Faber

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry

Geoff Neal vs. Mike Perry Women’s bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana

Ketlen Vieira vs. Irene Aldana Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders

Early Prelims:

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France Women’s flyweight: Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araújo Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Oskar Piechota

What did you think about the UFC 245 promo video?