UFC 244 Reebok Payouts: Masvidal & Diaz Bank Big

Last night (Sat. November 2, 2019) UFC 244 took place from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event of the night, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz met at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.
The fight wound up ending via Doctor Stoppage in favor of Masvidal, who took the third-round TKO victory over Diaz. In the co-main event, Darren Till made a successful middleweight debut, edging Kelvin Gastelum via split decision. Now, in the aftermath of the event, the UFC 244 Reebok payouts have been issued out.
You can check them out below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.
UFC 244 Reebok Payouts
- Jorge Masvidal: $20,000 def. Nate Diaz: $20,000
- Darren Till: $5,000 def. Kelvin Gastelum: $15,000
- Stephen Thompson: $10,000 def. Vicente Luque: $10,000
- Derrick Lewis: $15,000 def. Blagoy Ivanov: $4,000
- Kevin Lee: $15,000 def. Gregor Gillespie: $5,000
- Corey Anderson: $10,000 def. Johnny Walker: $4,000
- Shane Burgos: $5,000 def. Makwan Amirkhani: $5,000
- Edmen Shahbazyan: $4,000 def. Brad Tavares: $15,000
- Jair Rozenstruik: $3,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000
- Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000 def. Jennifer Maia: $4,000
- Lyman Good: $4,000 def. Chance Rencountre: $4,000
- Hakeem Dawodu: $4,000 def. Julio Arce: $4,000
What do you think about the UFC 244 Reebok payouts?If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media!
- Uriah Hall Edges Out Antonio Carlos Junior – UFC Vancouver Results
- Ben Askren Reacts To Getting Choked Out By Demian Maia
- Free Fight: Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Submission Win Over Conor McGregor