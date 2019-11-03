UFC 244 Reebok Payouts: Masvidal & Diaz Bank Big

Spread the word!













Last night (Sat. November 2, 2019) UFC 244 took place from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event of the night, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz met at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

The fight wound up ending via Doctor Stoppage in favor of Masvidal, who took the third-round TKO victory over Diaz. In the co-main event, Darren Till made a successful middleweight debut, edging Kelvin Gastelum via split decision. Now, in the aftermath of the event, the UFC 244 Reebok payouts have been issued out.

You can check them out below, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC 244 Reebok Payouts

Jorge Masvidal: $20,000 def. Nate Diaz: $20,000

Darren Till: $5,000 def. Kelvin Gastelum: $15,000

Stephen Thompson: $10,000 def. Vicente Luque: $10,000

Derrick Lewis: $15,000 def. Blagoy Ivanov: $4,000

Kevin Lee: $15,000 def. Gregor Gillespie: $5,000

Corey Anderson: $10,000 def. Johnny Walker: $4,000

Shane Burgos: $5,000 def. Makwan Amirkhani: $5,000

Edmen Shahbazyan: $4,000 def. Brad Tavares: $15,000

Jair Rozenstruik: $3,500 def. Andrei Arlovski: $20,000

Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000 def. Jennifer Maia: $4,000

Lyman Good: $4,000 def. Chance Rencountre: $4,000

Hakeem Dawodu: $4,000 def. Julio Arce: $4,000

