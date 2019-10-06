UFC 243’s Jake Matthews Wants Carlos Condit Next

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Jake Matthews got back on the win column and is now targeting Carlos Condit for his next fight.

Matthews outpointed Rostem Akman at UFC 243 last night. It puts him at four wins in his last five outings, but even more impressive is the fact that he holds the most UFC wins (8) by an Australian-born fighter.

Although he wasn’t impressed with his performance against Akman, “The Celtic Kid” felt it was necessary given the circumstances:

“It’s hard for the fans to understand, but if he was a top 10 fighter, I would have swung for the fences,” Matthews said (via Sherdog). “This was a very dangerous fight for me. He’s a relative newcomer and I’ve been here for 12 fights.

“I had to show that maturity and experience. I felt completely in control. Most of my fights are a blur, but this one I was aware of everything going on. I’m very happy with that. I got the win, which is the main thing.”

He now wants a step up in competition and that meant calling for a fight with former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit.

Although Condit is booked to face Mickey Gall next in December, and has also lost his last five outings in a row, he is still a huge name and Matthews expects him to get back to winning ways.

“I asked for Carlos Condit this fight, but I know he’s fighting Mickey Gall next,” he added. “So once Carlos is done smashing Mickey, I’d like to have that legend fight.”

Are you down to see Condit vs. Matthews?