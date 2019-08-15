UFC 243 Press Conference Live Stream & Video

Spread the word!













On October 6, perhaps what will be the biggest fight in the history of Australia will take place from the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker unifies his title with interim champion Israel Adesanya. These are two of the best strikers the Las Vegas-based promotion have on their roster. It has all the makings to be a Fight Of The Year candidate when it’s all said and done.

Before they meet in October, Whittaker and Adesanya will come face-to-face in a press conference tonight (Wed. August 14, 2019). The presser gets underway at 10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the live stream and video below.

UFC 243 Press Conference

What did you think of the UFC 243 press conference featuring Whittaker and Adesanya?