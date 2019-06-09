UFC 242 Press Conference Featuring Khabib, Dustin Poirier Set For London

Spread the word!













A press conference featuring lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Dustin Poirier has been announced by the UFC.

It was recently confirmed that the pair would collide in a lightweight title unification fight which will headline the promotion’s return to Abu Dhabi at UFC 242. The event takes place at The Arena, Yas Island, on September 7.

The two fighters will now meet for the first time on June 12 in London. Like Nurmagomedov’s first press conference for his Conor McGregor fight, this one will also be a media-only event.

Unlike the first press conference with McGregor, though, there is not expected to be much trash talk. However, it will be interesting to see how the two interact with each other.

Nurmagomedov will be returning to action for the first time in 11 months following his fourth-round submission win over McGregor at UFC 229 last October. As for Poirier, he defeated featherweight champion Max Holloway for the interim lightweight title at UFC 236 in April to earn his shot at Nurmagomedov.

The winner of the bout should ideally face Tony Ferguson next following his win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238. However, nothing seems to be assured when it comes to the lightweight division.