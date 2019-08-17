UFC 241 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













UFC 241 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) tomorrow night (Sat. August 17, 2019) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a tremendous card for fight fans to enjoy.

In the main event of the night, Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round of their meeting last year to win the title. Now, the Cleveland native gets his shot at redemption. Co-main eventing the card is the return of fan-favorite Nate Diaz.

Diaz ends a three-year layoff to face former 155-pound champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Also, heavy-handed middleweights Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa will settle their differences on the main card. Check out the UFC 241 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC 241 Full Fight Card

Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

(C) Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero

Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy

Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen Lightweight: Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose Catchweight (140 pounds): Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)

Women’s strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel Bantamweight: Brandon Davis vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Brandon Davis vs. Kyung Ho Kang Women’s flyweight: Shana Dobson vs. Sabina Mazo

What do you think of the UFC 241 full fight card? Will you be tuning in?