UFC 241 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

UFC 241 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) tomorrow night (Sat. August 17, 2019) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Las Vegas-based promotion has compiled a tremendous card for fight fans to enjoy.
In the main event of the night, Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. Cormier knocked Miocic out in the first round of their meeting last year to win the title. Now, the Cleveland native gets his shot at redemption. Co-main eventing the card is the return of fan-favorite Nate Diaz.
Diaz ends a three-year layoff to face former 155-pound champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. Also, heavy-handed middleweights Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa will settle their differences on the main card. Check out the UFC 241 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC 241 Full Fight Card
Main Card (PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
- Heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic
- Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis
- Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero
- Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch
Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight: Devonte Smith vs. Khama Worthy
- Bantamweight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Lightweight: Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose
- Catchweight (140 pounds): Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney
Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Women’s strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel
- Bantamweight: Brandon Davis vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Women’s flyweight: Shana Dobson vs. Sabina Mazo
What do you think of the UFC 241 full fight card? Will you be tuning in?