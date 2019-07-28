UFC 240 Highlights: Hakeem Dawodu Dusts Yoshinori Horie With Head Kick

Spread the word!













Hakeem Dawodu just pulled off a beautiful head kick finish at UFC 240 in Canada. The action continues to roll on from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Meeting on the ESPN prelims, Dawodu stunned Yoshinori Horie in the third round of their featherweight clash with a head kick. Dawodu had been pouring on so much damage before, after Yoshinori was dropped by the kick, the referee had seen enough.

Check out the finish here:

