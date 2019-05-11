UFC 237 Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Later tonight (Sat. May 11, 2019) the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the main event of the night, Rose Namajunas defends her UFC women’s strawweight championship against Jessica Andrade. This will be “Thug’s” first title defense against a woman not named Joanna Jedrzejczyk. In the co-main event of the night, Anderson Silva returns to face Jared Cannonier. The former middleweight king will attempt to knock off one of the division’s most promising prospects.

Also, Jose Aldo will take on Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight, as the Brazilian legend looks to get back into the title picture before retirement. Check out the UFC 237 full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch here:

Main Card (PPV, 10:00 P.M. ET):

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva

Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Prelims (ESPN, 8:00 P.M. ET):

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Warlley Alves vs Sergio Moraes

BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 P.M. ET):