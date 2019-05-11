UFC 237 Embedded Episode 6

Spread the word!













UFC 237 is a few hours away and the sixth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva cuts weight in a wetsuit, and opponent Jared Cannonier passes the time playing video games. Everyone hits their target weight Friday morning, and the stars of the main card face off one more time in front of fans at ceremonial weigh-ins. After former featherweight champion Jose Aldo stares down Alexander Volkanovski, strawweight title challenger Jessica Andrade makes UFC history when she gets champion Rose Namajunas to crack a smile.

